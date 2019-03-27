Spider-Man Riding A Greyhound Sprinting Down The Road At Full Speed

This is a short and sweet video of Spider-Man riding a greyhound that's absolutely booking it down a rural country road. So is this how Spidey really gets around the city so fast? You know many moons ago I used to have an ex-racing greyhound. His name was Swift, and he was. I used to take him to this huge open field and just let him rip. My other dog at the time (Chloe) knew she wasn't fast enough to keep up with him so she'd lie in wait and try to ambush him as he sped by. Hey God, if you're listening, give them some extra scratches right behind the ears today, tell them they're from me. "They know." Thank you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the zoomies are the best.