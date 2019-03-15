So That's What That Looks Like: Pouring Lava On Dry Ice

Seen here looking like the aftermath of a late night trip to Taco Bell (no regrets), this is a video from the PressTube channel of 1400°C (2552°F) lava being poured onto a bed of -78°C (-108°F) dry ice. I don't know about you, but I was really hoping for a gigantic explosion. My complete lack of thermodynamics knowledge aside, the cooling lava does form a pretty neat design. You could probably even sell it for a hefty fortune provided you find the right gullible buyer and tell them it's a rare, lightweight meteorite. People are such suckers. *thirty minutes later* "Hey GW, wanna buy a rare, lightweight meteorite?" I'll give you double what you're asking, I have to have it!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Santa, who apparently decided to just send a tip in March instead of bringing me anything on my list in three months ago. Thanks a lot, bro.