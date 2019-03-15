So That's What That Looks Like: Pouring Lava On Dry Ice

March 15, 2019

Seen here looking like the aftermath of a late night trip to Taco Bell (no regrets), this is a video from the PressTube channel of 1400°C (2552°F) lava being poured onto a bed of -78°C (-108°F) dry ice. I don't know about you, but I was really hoping for a gigantic explosion. My complete lack of thermodynamics knowledge aside, the cooling lava does form a pretty neat design. You could probably even sell it for a hefty fortune provided you find the right gullible buyer and tell them it's a rare, lightweight meteorite. People are such suckers. *thirty minutes later* "Hey GW, wanna buy a rare, lightweight meteorite?" I'll give you double what you're asking, I have to have it!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Santa, who apparently decided to just send a tip in March instead of bringing me anything on my list in three months ago. Thanks a lot, bro.

Man Uses Images Captured By NASA's InSight Mars Lander To Create Timelapse Of A Martian Sunset

Previous Story

Rescue Dog Performs On Agility Course According To His Own Rules

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alright who's up for a game of the floor is lava first one to make it to their car and leave wins, cold, dry ice, experimenting, hmm, hot, lava, neato, not the most groundbreaking experiment i've ever seen but i suppose you have to start curing cancer somewhere, so that's what that looks like vide, sure why not, you don't know till you try
Previous Post
Next Post