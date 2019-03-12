Snuggle Levels At Max!: The Big Blanket, A 10-Foot By 10-Foot Oversized Blanket

March 12, 2019

big-blanket-1.jpg

This is the Big Blanket, a $150 oversized blanket that measures a whopping 10-feet by 10-feet. The polyester and spandex blanket is moisture wicking and temperature regulating (yeah, it's a blanket), and comes in a variety of colors so you can finally build the pillow and blanket fort you've always dreamed of. For reference, even a California King sized comforter only measures about 9-feet wide, so 10-feet by 10-feet is pretty damn big. For further reference, that's almost enough blanket for my girlfriend to actually be willing to share some of. "Only almost though." Haha, of course dear. *returns to freezing to death in corner of sofa*

Keep going for a handful more shots and a hard-to-watch video.

big-blanket-2.jpg

big-blanket-3.jpg

big-blanket-4.jpg

big-blanket-5.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you can never have too many blankets (or pillows).

Smooth: Guy Knocks Over New TV Removing The Protective Tape From Top

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Douchy McDouche

    Basically that's a window drape you can wrap yourself in.

  • Jazzy Marley

    Had one for awhile. They fit in a washing machine as long as it isn't tiny and doesn't have a agitator. Not super heavy. Nice to roll yourself up in a burrito blanket and keep warm.

  • Tigerh8r

    I'm thinking that won't possibly fit in my washing machine.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I was thinking the same! Would be great for the digs otherwise.... Funny, it doesn't look that big in the stills.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blankets, cozy, cuddling, hmm, huge, i am into this, large, laying in front of the fire feeding your lover chocolate covered strawberries (then one piece of onion when they least expect it), snuggling, staying warm, sure why not, tempting
Previous Post