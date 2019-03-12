Snuggle Levels At Max!: The Big Blanket, A 10-Foot By 10-Foot Oversized Blanket

This is the Big Blanket, a $150 oversized blanket that measures a whopping 10-feet by 10-feet. The polyester and spandex blanket is moisture wicking and temperature regulating (yeah, it's a blanket), and comes in a variety of colors so you can finally build the pillow and blanket fort you've always dreamed of. For reference, even a California King sized comforter only measures about 9-feet wide, so 10-feet by 10-feet is pretty damn big. For further reference, that's almost enough blanket for my girlfriend to actually be willing to share some of. "Only almost though." Haha, of course dear. *returns to freezing to death in corner of sofa*

Keep going for a handful more shots and a hard-to-watch video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you can never have too many blankets (or pillows).