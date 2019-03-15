Smooth: Guy Breaks Sliding Glass Door Flying Drone Into It At High Speed

March 15, 2019

Seen here practicing for a drone race he'll never win, a man flies his quadrocopter through a closed sliding door at high speed, easily breaking the glass and knocking over a chair. Obviously, his wife or mom is going to kill him. When reached for comment about the incident, the man admitted his time probably would have been better spent repainting the room instead of smashing a hole in one of its doors.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with guy's devastated reaction.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees it's only a matter of time until wrecking balls are replaced with giant demolition drones.

  • Bling Nye

    This is clearly just the dry run for the assassination attempt later when the target is sitting in the chair...

    Except it's fake AF, I really enjoyed how the broken glass shards just dissolved in mid air. Watch it at 0.25 speed at 0:08s. Hilarious.

    Edit: Also, the trajectory of the broken glass changes mid flight, and they went overboard with their shards tinkling out of the break onto the floor afterwards. LOL

  • lushkneebumbuild

    you see this all the time with birds, the reflection of trees and sky looks like real trees and sky until you're too close to stop

  • Mysterio Don Lefluerflin

    Do you know how blasted stupid you have to be in order to do this? You would pretty much have to have your eyes closed, wear earplugs, not watch the camera (if drone has a camera) that is attached to your controller, AND be facing away from your drone all at the same time. At this level, I can't figure out how this person even manages to wipe their own ass.

    Luckily its a totally fake video. >.>

  • lushkneebumbuild
  • Corky McButterpants

    Before you rupture something getting so upset - watch the chair magically tip itself over and know that it's a fake.
    EDIT:
    Spot the difference.
    Lighting/open window frame/etc; oh, and of course, how that final line up manoeuvre was about as convincing as an actual airliner bullseying the Pentagon. Now where'd I put my tin-foil hat...?

  • Mysterio Don Lefluerflin

    It’s almost like I said that...at the very end. Reading is hard

  • Corky McButterpants
    Reading is hard

    It was. I gave up by the 3rd line... I suspect a ninja edit.

  • Eggs

    Ninja edit indeed. Like, who does that? So childish hahaha. I only noticed because I had the page open before I went for lunch and expanded the replies before refreshing the page. Must be Trump's burner account :D
    https://i.imgur.com/C50by86...

  • Corky McButterpants
    Must be Trump's burner account :D

    He is wearing a silly red hat. Conspiracy mounts... and well done detective Eggs. I wan't 100% sure; but like I say, it just didn't read funny.

  • Mysterio Don Lefluerflin

    LOL, yeah, it definitely wan't you...must've been an edit. Gave up by the third line, but felt the need to respond. Lots of bullshit coming from you...tell you what, take a breather, get your story straight...then come back with some lame response. Sound good?

  • Corky McButterpants

    No you autist. I mean your ninja edit claiming it's fake.
    If you knew it was a fake, why the long-winded, impotent rant - it certainly doesn't read as trying to be subversive or tongue-in-cheek.
    Now, where's that fuckwit-block button?

