Rescue Dog Performs On Agility Course According To His Own Rules

March 15, 2019

This is a video of rescue dog Kratu performing on the Crufts 2019 agility course and marching to the beat of his own drummer. *listens closely, smiles knowingly recognizing a Travis Barker Blink-182 drum solo* Apparently Kratu was rescued from "absolutely terrible conditions" in Romania, and, along with a bunch of other rescue dogs, got to participate in the Crufts agility course for fun and awareness. Fantastic job, 5/5 completed adoption applications and all the treats.

Keep going for the video while I finance some farmland and adopt all the dogs like everyone always dreams of.

Thanks to V Rose, who agrees adopted dogs are the best breed of all.

So That's What That Looks Like: Pouring Lava On Dry Ice

Previous Story

Strong Winds Body-Slam 18-Wheel Over On Texas Highway

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, dogs, good boy!, great job, he really seems to like hanging out in the tube, i do what i want, looks like a ten out of ten to me, nailed it, peekaboo!, pets, rescue, running around having a great time, video
Previous Post
Next Post