Rescue Dog Performs On Agility Course According To His Own Rules

This is a video of rescue dog Kratu performing on the Crufts 2019 agility course and marching to the beat of his own drummer. *listens closely, smiles knowingly recognizing a Travis Barker Blink-182 drum solo* Apparently Kratu was rescued from "absolutely terrible conditions" in Romania, and, along with a bunch of other rescue dogs, got to participate in the Crufts agility course for fun and awareness. Fantastic job, 5/5 completed adoption applications and all the treats.

Keep going for the video while I finance some farmland and adopt all the dogs like everyone always dreams of.

Thanks to V Rose, who agrees adopted dogs are the best breed of all.