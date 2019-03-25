Replica Of The Family Truckster Car From National Lampoon's Vacation Going Up For Auction

This is a replica of the Family Truckster from National Lampoon's Vacation that will be up for bidding at the Barrett-Jackson automobile auction in Palm Beach, Florida this April 11th - 13th. Some more info while I try to decide if I should bid or hold out for Cousin Eddie's RV from Christmas Vacation. 'But don't you go falling in love with it now, because we're taking it with us when we leave here next month.' *Clark nearly chokes on drink*

VIN 2FABP38FXBB104582 Exterior Color GREEN

Interior Color BEIGE

Cylinders 8

Engine Size 5.0-LITER

Transmission 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC Lot #375 - This 1981 Ford LTD Station Wagon re-creation is based on the car in the movie "National Lampoon's Vacation," starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo. It's powered by a 5.0-liter 8-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission.

Man, that thing is sweet. I think I may have to go for it. How much is it going to fetch at auction? I'm not sure, but if my bank account has anything to say about it, at least $4,400. *actually checks bank account* At least $210.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of my future daily driver and a supercut of Family Truckster scenes from the movie.

Thansks to Marc B, who offered to go halfsies with me, which I accepted provided halfsies actually means I go one-thousandthies.