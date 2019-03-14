Real Products That Exist: Unicorn Head Wall Sconce With Light-Up Rainbow Horn

This is the $40 Unicorn Sconce Wall Light designed and sold by ThinkGeek. It looks like a unicorn head and has a light-up rainbow horn (powered by three LR44 button cell batteries, included). I'm into it, I just wish it was life-size instead of only 15-inches tall (including horn). Sure if it were life-size they would have to charge more and I probably still wouldn't buy one, but, wait -- what was my point? "Probably something about your penis." *standing with hands on hips* She's a real beaut, ain't she?

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees only those who practice the dark arts are depraved enough to have actual unicorn trophy mounts.