Real Products That Exist: Paper Tape That Look Like Sushi Rolls

March 5, 2019

sushi-tape-1.jpg

This is the Sushi Tape created by British illustrator Rosie Upright and available from SUCK UK. You can get a four-pack of the 10-meter paper tapes on Amazon for around $11 and use it to...I don't know, do whatever the hell you'd use regular tape for I suppose. Me? I honestly don't care what my tape looks like, just as long as it keeps my penis firmly attached to my calf, I'm good.

Keep going for a handful more shots of what your arts-and-crafts game could look like if it were already at max level.

sushi-tape-2.jpg

sushi-tape-3.jpg

sushi-tape-4.jpg

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees tape that looks like tape worms is really where it's at.

