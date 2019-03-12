Pull Start Fire: Little Boxes With A Pull-String To Automatically Start Fires

March 12, 2019

pull-start-fire-1.jpg

*spitting out on keyboard* This isn't an energy bar!

This is Pull Start Fire, a little box that you pile firewood around, then pull its string to start a fire. The boxes allegedly work in 200+MPH winds (in which case you've got bigger problems, i.e. standing, not going back to Oz), rain and snow, with wet wood (since the boxes burn for over thirty minutes), and burn twice as hot as other fire-starters (dragons excluded). A pack of three will set you back around $18 and make the perfect gift for the arsonist in your life. Obviously, I plan on removing the packaging then telling my roommate it's a pull-string noisemaker. Which it kind of is, they'll just be screams.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video demonstration while I see if anybody in the office wants to play hot potato.

pull-start-fire-2.jpg

pull-start-fire-3.jpg

Thanks to Jacques, who agrees there are very few problems a roaring fire can't solve.

No Thanks: Diver Briefly Gets Stuck In Whale's Mouth

Previous Story

Stomp It!: Super Mario Bros Goomba Garden Statue

Next Story
  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Now I know what I'll be handing out this Halloween.

  • Ollie Williams

    I get the desire for windproof, but at 200 MPH, I feel like you'd have bigger issues to worry about than getting a fire started.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Wind speeds of 200 mph are not unheard of but that's like "all buildings are flattened" wind speeds.

  • Closet Nerd

    That's HOT!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Simple, yet classic. Why aren't more comments like this. I'd give it two upvotes if I could.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    be patient and a spambot will post it again

  • FearlessFarris

    That's HOT!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burn baby burn, burning things, camping, catch a fire, fire, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, hot potato, not a suppository, outdoor gear, problem solving, solving problems, starting fire, sure why not, survival, survival gear, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post