Police Pull Over A Whole Line Of Cars Caught Driving On Highway Shoulder To Pass An Accident

This is some dashcam footage from I-95 in Doswell, Virginia of a line of impatient drivers who got pulled over and ticketed for speeding down the shoulder to pass traffic stopped for an accident. It brought me great joy. Sure a cop is never there to catch the person when I see somebody doing something equally wrong, but it's at least nice to know they catch these people OCCASIONALLY. I swear, everyone always thinks their time is more important than everybody else's. And they would be wrong. Except in my case, my time is worth pure gold. These people's? I wouldn't trade them two turds for an entire year.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees everybody gets their comeuppance, even if you aren't there to witness it. Just remember that when you get angry at someone for being a jerk.