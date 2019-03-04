Police Pull Over A Whole Line Of Cars Caught Driving On Highway Shoulder To Pass An Accident

March 4, 2019

This is some dashcam footage from I-95 in Doswell, Virginia of a line of impatient drivers who got pulled over and ticketed for speeding down the shoulder to pass traffic stopped for an accident. It brought me great joy. Sure a cop is never there to catch the person when I see somebody doing something equally wrong, but it's at least nice to know they catch these people OCCASIONALLY. I swear, everyone always thinks their time is more important than everybody else's. And they would be wrong. Except in my case, my time is worth pure gold. These people's? I wouldn't trade them two turds for an entire year.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees everybody gets their comeuppance, even if you aren't there to witness it. Just remember that when you get angry at someone for being a jerk.

What Took So Long?: Elevators With Double-Tap To Cancel Floor Buttons

Previous Story

What Sorcery Is This?: Bartender's Impressive Lime Slices Magic Trick

Next Story
  • WhiteEagle2

    I always want to know how a cop pulls over more than 1-2 cars a time. I thought the process was you pull over if the cop car is behind you, not behind a car 10 cars back.

    Does he just zoom ahead and swerve across all lanes to stop traffic, then get out and individually point at cars that are in trouble?

  • Bling Nye

    Cops ahead at the accident scene, probably radioed ahead to them to block the shoulder or something. There's a cop car in front of them all on the shoulder. I counted 7 that go on the shoulder initially, and they have 8 at the end, so presumably they got them all... Delightful.

  • The_Wretched

    And there's quota in just one afternoon.

  • Bling Nye
  • netloco

    i drive this pretty often and see this ALL THE TIME!!!
    i hope they keep this up... but they probably won't.
    i've actually seen troopers ignore this before.

  • Closet Nerd

    I HATE PEOPLE

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: always in too big of a hurry, breaking the law breaking the law, busted, driving around having a terrible time, i thought this was a lane i swear, karma, karma karma karma karma karma chameleon, safety last, that brought me great joy, that's what you get, video, well everybody else was doing it!, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post