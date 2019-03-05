People Aged 4 - 95 Try To Describe What Life Is Like At Their Age In One Word

March 5, 2019

your-age-in-one-word.jpg

This is a video of various people ages 4 - 95 (the video says 0 - 100, but I didn't see any infants or centegenerians speaking) describing what life is like at their current age in one word. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that a lot of people of all ages don't know what 'one word' means, or can't follow instructions.

Keep going for the video, and I really do think there's some insight to be gained in there somewhere, especially from the 73-year old (seen above) starting at 3:00. "What's your one word, GW?" Disheartening.

Thanks to becca b, who informed me her word is exuberant, and must be a ray of sunshine. We should be friends to balance each other out like yin and yang.

