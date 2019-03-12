Okay: Driving A Car With Saw Blades For Wheels On A Frozen

This is a video from the folks of the Beyond The Press Youtube channel of a Subaru that's had its tires replaced with giant saw blades being taken out for a spin on a frozen lake. It actually performs surprisingly well once the driver gets the hang of its handling. Now they should replace the car's steering wheel with a saw blade for some BONUS fun. "Fun?" I meant danger and bleeding.

Keep going for the video, actual driving starts around 3:00, some real driving around 4:45, and the trip home tearing up some snow-covered roads at 10:20.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees plus you can rent out the car in the summer to cut lumber for construction jobs.