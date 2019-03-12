Okay: Driving A Car With Saw Blades For Wheels On A Frozen

March 12, 2019

This is a video from the folks of the Beyond The Press Youtube channel of a Subaru that's had its tires replaced with giant saw blades being taken out for a spin on a frozen lake. It actually performs surprisingly well once the driver gets the hang of its handling. Now they should replace the car's steering wheel with a saw blade for some BONUS fun. "Fun?" I meant danger and bleeding.

Keep going for the video, actual driving starts around 3:00, some real driving around 4:45, and the trip home tearing up some snow-covered roads at 10:20.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees plus you can rent out the car in the summer to cut lumber for construction jobs.

  • Kaizer Chief

    As soon as I saw the saw blades on the frozen lake, I knew it was those damn crazy Finns...

  • Douchy McDouche

    That's some cutting edge technology right there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    There's no possible way this could ever go badly.

  • Mr. Roboto

    ON A FROZEN WHAT, GW?!?!

  • GeneralDisorder

    The movie Frozen. He's driving on top of it. It's stored in water somehow... Using evil disney water storage format.

  • Closet Nerd

    I saw something like this in a Loony Toons cartoon....

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    i saw what you did there

  • Douchy McDouche

    Hey guys, cut it out.

  • Closet Nerd

    Looking at your picture, looks like you also saw a safe drop on Eddie Valiant's brother's head in Who Framed Roger Rabbit....

