Oh Wow: Watch A Bunch Of Metal Shapes Milled So Perfectly They Fit Together Without A Seam

This is a video of a bunch of examples of the incredibly precise machining performed by Jingdiao Precision Machinery's CDC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment, which can allegedly achieve resolutions of 0.5 microns, so fine that two pieces machined from different blocks that were designed to fit together will do so without a visible seam. Impressive. I just wish my doctor had the same precision, and maybe I wouldn't-- "Look like Frankenstein's monster?" Well I was going to say have an improperly set wrist that aches every time there's a cold front coming, but thanks. Remind me to give you a call the next time I need a pep talk before a date so I can just cancel.

Keep going for the video.

