Oh Wow: Pancake Artist's Ultra Impressive X-Men Head Pancakes

To celebrate IHOB's (I'm sticking with the change) National Pancake Day yesterday, March 12th, Marvel asked esteemed pancake artist DanCakes to cook up some X-Men flapjacks. And these are the results: very impressive cartoon style Wolverine, Storm and Laser Vision cakes. "His name is Cyclops." Yeah well he told me he wants to be called Laser Vision, but nobody listens to him, especially 'that old mindf***er in the hoverchair.' "His name's Professor X". Hey -- Laser Vision's words, not mine.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the key to a balanced breakfast is making sure to eat enough faces.