Oh Wow: Pancake Artist's Ultra Impressive X-Men Head Pancakes

March 13, 2019

To celebrate IHOB's (I'm sticking with the change) National Pancake Day yesterday, March 12th, Marvel asked esteemed pancake artist DanCakes to cook up some X-Men flapjacks. And these are the results: very impressive cartoon style Wolverine, Storm and Laser Vision cakes. "His name is Cyclops." Yeah well he told me he wants to be called Laser Vision, but nobody listens to him, especially 'that old mindf***er in the hoverchair.' "His name's Professor X". Hey -- Laser Vision's words, not mine.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the key to a balanced breakfast is making sure to eat enough faces.

Startled Cat Scrambles Away From Puma On Television

Previous Story

Guardian Angels: Man Walks Past Storefront Just As Brick Roof Collapses

Next Story
  • Bling Nye
  • Munihausen

    "Timmy, why is the Storm pancake all full of holes?"

  • Doog

    "Dad hurry the eff up with breakfast already we're starving"
    - Some ungrateful kids somewhere

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breakfast, celebrating things, characters, comic books, cool, cyclops, drawing with pancakes, faces, holidays, impressive, oh wow, pancakes, pass the syrup, skills, so that's what that looks like, storm, sure why not, things that look like other things, video, wolverine, x-men
Previous Post
Next Post