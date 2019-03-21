Oh Man: Restaurant Worker Drops 5.5-Gallon Bucket Of Dressing, Gets Instant Ranch Facial Treatment

March 21, 2019

This is a video of a restaurant employee accidentally letting a 5.5-gallon bucket of ranch dressing slip out of her hands in the kitchen and (as the guy watching the security footage says) BOOOOOOOOM! Ahahahahahahaha! *then somebody else in the background* AHUYUKYUKYUKYUK! Now I'll be the first person to admit that I drink ranch like chocolate milk and the list of restaurants with all-you-can-eat salad bars that I've been banned from reads like a list of all the restaurants with all-you-can-eat salad bars, but this is not how I like my ranch. And that means something, because I even once had a girlfriend break up with me for my ranch obsession because "Please don't, this is a wedding -- can you at least wait until the reception?" Obviously *wipes ranch from chin with knuckle, puts on custom Hidden Valley branded sunglasses* I did not.

Keep going for the video (complete with slow motion and some video of the aftermath at the beginning) while I try to find some celery sticks to clean up the mess she made.

Thanks to MSA, who knows if that had been Marie's Blue Cheese dressing those employees would have been licking it off the walls.

