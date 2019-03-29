Oh, Just A Few Videos Of The Highly Venomous Six-Eyed Sand Spider Burying Themselves

These are several videos of the highly venomous six-eyed sand spider burying themselves in the substrate to await some prey to ambush. Did you know the southern Africa native six-eyed sand spider have extremely necrotic (killing cells and tissue) venom and "can survive a year without a meal or even a drop to drink"? Ahahahaha, shit! If your kids are bad, you should show them these videos to straighten them out. If your kids are good, you should show them these videos to keep them that way. You should just show your kids these videos. Just do it already, what's another lifelong fear really?

