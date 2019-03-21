NVidia Artificial Intelligence Turns The Most Basic Sketches 'Into Photorealistic Masterpieces'

March 21, 2019

This is a video demonstration of a deep learning model developed by NVidia that turns sketches even a mother wouldn't hang up on the fridge into 'photorealistic masterpieces' using generative adversarial networks, or GANs, which are not to be confused with *lifting pant leg* gams. "You have chicken legs." I prefer to think of myself as a stork or heron. "Settle for a flamingo?" Only if you and I make a heart shape with our necks.

Keep going for a video demo of the system, which "acts like a smart paintbrush, converting segmentation maps into lifelike images," which I was going to mention before you started commenting on my appearance.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this would really be awesome if it worked for all the alien babes I doodle in my free time.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I still don't see this "AI" everyone keeps talking about... I had these same filters for Photoshop 4. I not only could create rocks and shoreline. I could create a whole planet with clouds, and a moon, with stars in the background... Oh and lens flares that would make J.J. Abrams proud...

  • Douchy McDouche

    MS Paint all grown up now.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    i'll save you some time:

    i clicked through all the links to get to the source article, and there is no online demo to play with.

  • ngoc

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Who knew the looming deep fake crisis strikes landscape photographers first.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I for one welcome the death of photography as a career choice. I don't have any reasons for being okay with that other than the fact I don't work in that field.

  • Bling Nye

    They should make it able to do skin too, so many stick figure tasteful nudes.

  • The_Wretched

    I wanted to put in a tasteful stick figure but all it out put was the grand canyon.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Drawing a stick figure plumber then, were you?

  • The_Wretched

    no I said tasteful

