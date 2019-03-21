NVidia Artificial Intelligence Turns The Most Basic Sketches 'Into Photorealistic Masterpieces'
This is a video demonstration of a deep learning model developed by NVidia that turns sketches even a mother wouldn't hang up on the fridge into 'photorealistic masterpieces' using generative adversarial networks, or GANs, which are not to be confused with *lifting pant leg* gams. "You have chicken legs." I prefer to think of myself as a stork or heron. "Settle for a flamingo?" Only if you and I make a heart shape with our necks.
Keep going for a video demo of the system, which "acts like a smart paintbrush, converting segmentation maps into lifelike images," which I was going to mention before you started commenting on my appearance.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees this would really be awesome if it worked for all the alien babes I doodle in my free time.
