Now That's A Crossover: To Celebrate Their Anniversaries, There's Going To Be A Gundam Vs Hello Kitty Battle

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Gundam and 45th anniversary of Hello Kitty, the two are starring in an official crossover battle. That doesn't really make any sense to me, but nothing has for a very long time. The official site. Let's continue:

Although the full details of "Gundam vs. Hello Kitty" have not yet been revealed, it is known that the project involves a LINE campaign where fans can vote for their favorite characters from each franchise and earn prizes, real-life promotions with restaurants and retail stores featuring this new rivalry, a "real mystery solving game" sponsored by SCRAP that is scheduled for Summer of 2019, and an animated preview video in which Kitty and the Gundam crew meet.

The preview video has already been released (and included below), and it only left me scratching my head even more. "You probably have fleas, GW." I DON'T HAVE LICE. "I said fleas." Oh yeah I think I might have fleas. I guess that's what I get for hanging out in the sewers with my raccoon friends. *tries to bite leg* "Jesus, GW, are you rabid?!" Only rabidly in love with you. But yes also probably legit rabid those raccoons and I really got into it.

Keep going for the preview video.

Thanks to DT and Micah, who agrees there's no better way to celebrate an anniversary than with a solid battle. Haha, right? *tosses flowers and jewelry out window*