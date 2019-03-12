No Thanks: Diver Briefly Gets Stuck In Whale's Mouth

March 12, 2019

Seen here doing his best Johah impression, this is a video of 51-year old dive tour operator Rainer Schimpf discussing being accidentally (and thankfully only very briefly) stuck in the mouth of a Bryde's whale while it was feeding during a sardine run off the coast of Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Wow -- that must have been exhilarating. Still *opens wallet, double checks tattered bar napkin* nope, not on my bucket list. "That's just a doodle of some boobs." It's a bucket list AND a vision board.

  • The_Wretched

    That whale eats krill and little tiny things. It didn't want a human in there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Whales are incapable of consent.

  • The snack knight

    ..But imagine being stuck inside you're beautiful lover. Now that's something.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Great, now regular whales want to kill us too.

  • Munihausen

    I can't image that guy would taste too good. What?

  • Ollie Williams

    Johah, the Bible's lesser known character.

  • Munihausen

    Methuselah, for the win.

