Needs Work On The Finish: Girl Performing Trampoline Parkour Freezes Mid-Trick

March 28, 2019

This is a short video of a woman participating in a little trampoline parkour action when she freezes mid-trick and decides to fight a couple padded blocks with her head instead. I was rooting for her, but I think the blocks won. You know, it happens -- you have a plan of what you're going to do, then when the time comes to actually do it, you bail. Basically just like me any time a friend ever invites me to do anything.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really the good part.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees it's important to nourish a healthy, working relationship between your mind and body.

  • CL114C0777498D

    She went too high, so her momentum was going down. With that approach angle i think there wasn't much she could have done to avoid that outcome. Probably 'not leaving her arms behind' would have been a start.

  • Ez

    I really want a gif of a gymnast fail where she throws up her arms in the 'ta-da!' pose at the end. The closest I've been able to find is this:

    https://i.imgur.com/RmtWUdv...
    But it's just not quite as triumphant as what I'm wanting.

  • sizzlepants

    My neck hurts just from watching it. Just because there's padding doesn't mean there's give. That block didn't move. Ouch hahahaha

