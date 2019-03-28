Needs Work On The Finish: Girl Performing Trampoline Parkour Freezes Mid-Trick

This is a short video of a woman participating in a little trampoline parkour action when she freezes mid-trick and decides to fight a couple padded blocks with her head instead. I was rooting for her, but I think the blocks won. You know, it happens -- you have a plan of what you're going to do, then when the time comes to actually do it, you bail. Basically just like me any time a friend ever invites me to do anything.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really the good part.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees it's important to nourish a healthy, working relationship between your mind and body.