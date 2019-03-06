Nature Photographer Captures Stunning Shots Of Sharks Riding In Waves

March 6, 2019

sharks-riding-in-waves-1.jpg

These are a couple shots captured by nature photographer Sean Scott in Red Bluff, Western Australia of sharks riding in the near crystal-clear waves following a feeding frenzy. Pretty stunning, right? Killing machines aside, I've never seen waves so clear in real life before. All the waves I've ever seen have been almost completely opaque and either green or shit brown. And usually with a bunch of seaweed floating in them that makes me yell SHARK! any time a piece brushes my leg. "It's pathetic." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! She's carried me back to the beach like a baby before.

Keep going one more shot with extra sharkage.

sharks-riding-in-waves-2.jpg

  • The_Wretched

    Surfer lunch

  • Closet Nerd

    They'll leave your leg looking like Kevin Bacon in 'White Water Summer'

