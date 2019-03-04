'Movement Act', A Machine That Rolls 16 Balls In A Star Shape Without Them Colliding In The Middle

This is a video demonstration of Japanese juggling grad student (presumably at Clown College?) Shun Onozawa's graduate thesis 'Movement Act', a machine capable of horizontally juggling (read: rolling) 16 balls in a star shape (with each ball only traveling in a straight line though) without them colliding in the middle. Now not to brag or anything, but I've been known to do a little bit of horizontal juggling myself. *winks, nudges* Yeah, WITH A LADY. *flashes eyebrows a couple times, finally admits I have no clue what I'm talking about*

Keep going for two videos (one significantly brighter so you can see what's going on) while I speculate why there aren't more traffic intersections like this. I mean it seems to work so well.



