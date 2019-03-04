'Movement Act', A Machine That Rolls 16 Balls In A Star Shape Without Them Colliding In The Middle
This is a video demonstration of Japanese juggling grad student (presumably at Clown College?) Shun Onozawa's graduate thesis 'Movement Act', a machine capable of horizontally juggling (read: rolling) 16 balls in a star shape (with each ball only traveling in a straight line though) without them colliding in the middle. Now not to brag or anything, but I've been known to do a little bit of horizontal juggling myself. *winks, nudges* Yeah, WITH A LADY. *flashes eyebrows a couple times, finally admits I have no clue what I'm talking about*
Keep going for two videos (one significantly brighter so you can see what's going on) while I speculate why there aren't more traffic intersections like this. I mean it seems to work so well.
藝大卒展ですごかったのはこれ！八方向からのボールがぶつからずにすり抜けていく。ハードが出来上がってから4ヶ月ひたすら調整に努めたそう。タカハのソレノイドコンテストに応募したらダントツで優勝かな pic.twitter.com/xXx8to60hp— その辺の人@NT京都/Maker Faire Kyoto出展 (@create_clock) January 29, 2019
Thanks to Ochre, who agrees it needs to be able to juggle flaming chainsaws.
-
Deksam
-
atheistgirl
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
Geekologie
-
Nicholas Conrad
-
Geekologie