'Movement Act', A Machine That Rolls 16 Balls In A Star Shape Without Them Colliding In The Middle

March 4, 2019

This is a video demonstration of Japanese juggling grad student (presumably at Clown College?) Shun Onozawa's graduate thesis 'Movement Act', a machine capable of horizontally juggling (read: rolling) 16 balls in a star shape (with each ball only traveling in a straight line though) without them colliding in the middle. Now not to brag or anything, but I've been known to do a little bit of horizontal juggling myself. *winks, nudges* Yeah, WITH A LADY. *flashes eyebrows a couple times, finally admits I have no clue what I'm talking about*

Keep going for two videos (one significantly brighter so you can see what's going on) while I speculate why there aren't more traffic intersections like this. I mean it seems to work so well.


Thanks to Ochre, who agrees it needs to be able to juggle flaming chainsaws.

Clever: A Super Mario Punching Question Blocks 3-D Desk Calendar

Previous Story

MIT's New Mini Cheetah Robot Can Perform Backflips, Ruin Your Day

Next Story
  • Deksam

    No doubt inspired by the scooter filled intersection just outside his home.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Oh, I thought it was much more impressive before I could see how it actually works.

  • Geekologie

    never look behind the curtain, Nicholas

  • Nicholas Conrad
  • Geekologie

    there's never anything back there but disappointment

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, dare to dream, i'm sorry but there's just no room in my circus for a juggling table, impressive, juggling, mesmerizing, neato, not running into things, oh no you don't -- you're not hypnotizing me again!, school, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, table, that's a lot of balls, video, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post