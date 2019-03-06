Motorcyclist Surprises Car Passenger With Hand Out Window At 65MPH

In other things you probably shouldn't do on the highway news, this is a video of a motorcyclist on the 405 in Los Angeles trying to make friends at 65MPH with a car passenger who has his hand out the window. I think he was pretty receptive. A little stunned at first, but I wouldn't be the least be the least bit surprised if this blossomed into a lifelong friendship. Or, just like every time I think I've made a new best friend, they never see each other again, usually with a whole bunch of "please just delete my number" texts. But we both like television and food, Adam, you said so yourself!

Keep going for the video.

