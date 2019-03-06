Motorcyclist Surprises Car Passenger With Hand Out Window At 65MPH

March 6, 2019

highway-hand.jpg

In other things you probably shouldn't do on the highway news, this is a video of a motorcyclist on the 405 in Los Angeles trying to make friends at 65MPH with a car passenger who has his hand out the window. I think he was pretty receptive. A little stunned at first, but I wouldn't be the least be the least bit surprised if this blossomed into a lifelong friendship. Or, just like every time I think I've made a new best friend, they never see each other again, usually with a whole bunch of "please just delete my number" texts. But we both like television and food, Adam, you said so yourself!

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees they should have developed a secret handshake.

