Motorcycle Racer Hits Another Rider, That Dude Hops On The Back Of His Bike Until He Stops, Throws A Punch

This is a video from the first stage of Costa Rica's National Motorbike Championship of rider Marion Calvo making contact with Jorge Martínez, who loses control of his own bike, grabs on to Calvo's, who then stops, and Martinez proceeds to swing a straight arm punch at him. Apparently both riders have been banned from the sport for two years following the incident, which must be difficult because how else are you supposed to get your kicks when you're an adrenaline-fueled lunatic? "I'd start a human/great white fight club." Ha, that's the only thing I could think of too.

Keep going for the full video.

