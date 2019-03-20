Guy's Mom And Grandma React His Tesla's Autopark Feature

This is a video of singer and comedian Lil Duval demonstrating his Tesla's Autopark feature for his mother and grandmother. They seem impressed, although his mom didn't originally believe the car would actually be able to maneuver itself into such a tight spot. Now not to brag or anything, but I actually had a Ford Explorer that had an Autopark feature almost twenty years ago. "You put the car in neutral and let it roll down the street." It parked itself, didn't it? "In a neighbor's yard." IT WAS GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mikey V, who agrees the key to carefree parking is not minding if your car gets a little denty. Unfortunately a lot of other parkers don't share the same sentiment about their vehicles.