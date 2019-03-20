Guy's Mom And Grandma React His Tesla's Autopark Feature

March 20, 2019

tesla-autopark-for-mom-and-grandma.jpg

This is a video of singer and comedian Lil Duval demonstrating his Tesla's Autopark feature for his mother and grandmother. They seem impressed, although his mom didn't originally believe the car would actually be able to maneuver itself into such a tight spot. Now not to brag or anything, but I actually had a Ford Explorer that had an Autopark feature almost twenty years ago. "You put the car in neutral and let it roll down the street." It parked itself, didn't it? "In a neighbor's yard." IT WAS GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mikey V, who agrees the key to carefree parking is not minding if your car gets a little denty. Unfortunately a lot of other parkers don't share the same sentiment about their vehicles.

Toy Story 4 Gets First Full-Length Trailer

Previous Story

Water Always Beats Fire, Right?: Guy Tosses Water On Stovetop Wax Melter

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    I was expecting a "Daaaaaymn! That shit's wack!"

  • Bling Nye

    Is that racist?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Stereotype reinforced by comedy films with a predominantly black cast.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's not. Given the context these women are exactly the type of person who would say that.

  • tyr2180

    'scuemesaywhah?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: autopark, bells and whistles, cars, demonstration, having a great time, hush your mouth and go slap somebody, not running into things, oh shucks now!, parking, tesla, the future, transportation, video
Previous Post
Next Post