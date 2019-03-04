MIT's New Mini Cheetah Robot Can Perform Backflips, Ruin Your Day

This is a video demonstration of MIT's new Mini Cheetah headless quadruped robot: a smaller, 20-pound version of their non-mini Cheetah robot previously seen HERE and HERE . What can it do? KILL. Plus trot over rugged terrain at twice the average human's walking speed, sidestep, walk diagonally and in spirals, and do backflips so it can flip over your head and attack from the rear. It can also swivel its legs to either walk right-side up OR upside-down, so if you thought flipping it on its back like a Koopa Troopa was going to save you, you were wrong and you are dead now. *stamps F on forehead* This concludes your robot apocalypse survival simulation. It'll be another $80 to take the test again, but you will receive a holographic sticker if you pass.

Keep going for the video demonstration, the very end of which is a bunch of crash and burns.

Thanks again to Ochre, who agrees it's time to ice the cake and wrap up this human party.