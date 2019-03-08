Minnesota Winter Fun: Video Of A Group Of Guys Icebergin'

March 8, 2019

Because Minnesotans are a completely different breed of people descended from snowmen, this is a video of a group of guys icebergin' in the middle of winter. What's icebergin'? Apparently pickaxing and stomping around on a frozen lake until the ice breaks into pieces, then running across them. Admittedly, it's not the least fun thing I've seen people do, but it does look like one of the coldest. And you know how I feel about the cold. "It makes your nipples sharp like knives." FACT. In the winter I have to wear like six layers or the TSA won't let me through security.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees sitting by a roaring fire drinking hot cocoa also sounds like fun.

  • Mud_Duck

    And remember kids; Always do this near the shore line. Deep water is NOT your friend...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh... that's iceberging. I don't know what we called it growing up. Probably "stupid" or "you're gonna get hypothermia".

  • The_Wretched

    Or as we call them here in Minnesota, idiots.

    I got first eric, all you got was wet boots.

