Meanwhile In Russia: This Year's Winner Of The Face Slapping Contest

This is a video from Krasnoyarsk, Russia of the final round of what I can only assume is Russia's premier face-slapping league of winner Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) finally slapping enough sense into his opponent's brain that it shuts down and he passes out to prevent another hit. Kamotskiy then takes home the grand prize of 30,000 rubles, which is *Googles conversion rate* around $470. Wait, what? A Russian face-slapping contest already sounds enough like I'd rather take my chances with an actual bear, but all for only $470? These maniacs are even crazier than I thought. 4/5 permanent handprints on face, wouldn't hesitate to ride this man into battle.

Keep going for the video while I congratulate Zangief on the victory.

Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) 👏🇷🇺pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there's a sport for everybody.