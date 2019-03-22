Maybe Stick To Temporaries: Guy Screams Bloody Murder Getting His First Tattoo

This is a video of a guy getting his first tattoo and wailing like a banshee in the process. AAAAAAAAAH! AAAAAAAAAAAAAH! MONICA! MONICA! I assume Monica is the very clearly embarrassed woman holding his toddler hand and questioning if she really wants her name on his arm after all. No word if this parlor charges extra for screaming, but they definitely should. Also no word what tattoo he was actually getting, but whatever it was the artist better have started changing it to 'MOMMY'S LITTLE BOY' as soon as the screaming began.

Keep going for the video (note: screaming) while I suggest maybe the face-painting booth at the fair is more his speed.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees this probably won't end with a full sleeve.