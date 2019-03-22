Maybe Stick To Temporaries: Guy Screams Bloody Murder Getting His First Tattoo

March 22, 2019

tattoo-screamer.jpg

This is a video of a guy getting his first tattoo and wailing like a banshee in the process. AAAAAAAAAH! AAAAAAAAAAAAAH! MONICA! MONICA! I assume Monica is the very clearly embarrassed woman holding his toddler hand and questioning if she really wants her name on his arm after all. No word if this parlor charges extra for screaming, but they definitely should. Also no word what tattoo he was actually getting, but whatever it was the artist better have started changing it to 'MOMMY'S LITTLE BOY' as soon as the screaming began.

Keep going for the video (note: screaming) while I suggest maybe the face-painting booth at the fair is more his speed.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees this probably won't end with a full sleeve.

Dogfish Head Brewery And Kodak Team Up To Develop A Beer That Can Develop Super8 Film

Previous Story

Well I'm Impressed: Woman Performs Brief Routine With Light-Up Nunchucks

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    I hope that's monica sitting with him.

  • stablu

    If I was the tattoo guy I would have kicked his as out the chair and left the tattoo half done.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Seriously... that guy's becoming an OSHA violation. And also he should shut up just because.

  • I don't understand how this guy reacted so strongly to what looks like a forearm tattoo.
    And now I need to apologize to a friend of mine for rolling my eyes when we were getting tattoos and she kept making faces as if it hurt. At least she sat still and didn't scream like a baby getting their first vaccines.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    maybe his parents are anti-vaxxers and this is his first time

  • Douchy McDouche

    That's not a guy. That's a punk ass bitch.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Something about the way he shrieks just suggests this is all an act and they recorded it for fake internet points. I might be wrong but... seems pretty likely.

  • Jenness

    I agree. This is a bit ridiculous.

  • Michael Knight

    this should become a thing: people getting tattoos of this guy in full scream.

  • Geekologie

    it's only a matter of time

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aaaaaaaaah!, ahahahahhahaha, bro are you okay?, oh wow, screaming, stop you're embarrassing me, tattoos, video, wailing like a banshee, yelling, you know what it's cool i mean it's a nice gesture and all but you really don't need to get my initials on your arm it's fine really
Previous Post
Next Post