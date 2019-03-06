Auto Auction's Method Of Mass Snow Removal From Cars

March 6, 2019

This is a video from the State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, New York, demonstrating the method they've developed for removing snow from the average of 6,500 vehicles they have on hand at any time. Some more info while I wish I had 6,500 cars and one monster truck with a full tank of gas:

"Having plenty of large machinery to plow snow with, they have talked about mechanized car snow removal for decades. We started developing a mechanical way to blow off cars in the year 2010. Our design process went through several iterations before we had what you see here. In the 5 seasons that we have been using this machine, we have damaged a total of two cars. It does not damage cars, it removes snow."

Hahahhahaha, "We have damaged a total of two cars. It does not damage cars, it removes snow." Try telling that to the two cars you just admitted to damaging! But seriously what happened? Were they soft-top convertibles or did the excavator operator accidentally smack them with the blower? *banging on table* I WANT ANSWERS. "Do you?" No, I really just want to be spoon-fed my lunch. *smacks spoon out of hand* WHAT'S THE MATTER WITH YOU, PRETEND IT'S AN AIRPLANE.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they should just fly a helicopter over the whole lot really low.

  • Tigerh8r

    Just yesterday I sat mesmerized watching a machine almost identical to that, except instead of a blower it had a massive grinder attached to the end, and it was pushing down huge trees and then grinding them into mulch.

    It was awesome to watch, and at the same time an incredible waste of wood. :(

  • scott19

    People do buy mulch, you know. A big tree cutting company cuts down a patch of trees, getting paid to do so. Then, they bag and sell the mulch, and are paid to do so. Its a nice racket if you can get into it. But not really a waste. It most likely wasn't a great lumber tree anyhow.

  • Ollie Williams

    I've never killed anyone, except for those three people that one night in a hotel in Atlanta.

  • The_Wretched

    That doesn't count under the hotlanta defense. You're clear.

