Note: Some hearty Wisconsin language.

This is some footage from Lake Winnebago in Hilbert, Wisconsin, of a truck parked out on the frozen lake in an area that decided it wasn't really that frozen, and decides to slowly swallow the vehicle whole. I really appreciated the surprising change from portrait to landscape mode in the video at 0:28 -- I wasn't expecting that. Granted he switches back to portrait mode by 0:55, but I feel like it was a step in the right direction. Still, I can't help but feel that the proper thing for this truck's owner to do would have been to get back in the driver's seat and go down with his ship, but clearly some people don't believe in maritime traditional. I hope he's cool with his wife making sure he never hears the end of this.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jarrod T, who agrees if you catch this truck while fishing in the spring you should get to keep it.