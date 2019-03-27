Man Leads Little Spider Through Maze On His Computer Screen With The Cursor

This is a video of a guy leading a tiny spider through a maze on his computer screen, using the computer's cursor to lead it. So was this like, some sort of scientific experiment, or did this man just happen to see a spider on his monitor and have a maze photo handy? "Spider-Man training an ally." You really are a genius, you know that? Hold on while I call MENSA, I'm going to demand they put your picture on their money. "MENSA doesn't have their own currency." How did you even know that?! My God you should be on Jeopardy.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Ruby G, who informed me spiders also enjoy word searches. Valuable info.