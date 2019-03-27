Man Leads Little Spider Through Maze On His Computer Screen With The Cursor

March 27, 2019

This is a video of a guy leading a tiny spider through a maze on his computer screen, using the computer's cursor to lead it. So was this like, some sort of scientific experiment, or did this man just happen to see a spider on his monitor and have a maze photo handy? "Spider-Man training an ally." You really are a genius, you know that? Hold on while I call MENSA, I'm going to demand they put your picture on their money. "MENSA doesn't have their own currency." How did you even know that?! My God you should be on Jeopardy.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Ruby G, who informed me spiders also enjoy word searches. Valuable info.

Motorcycle Racer Hits Another Rider, That Dude Hops On The Back Of His Bike Until He Stops, Throws A Punch

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Eric Ord

    This is definitely my experience on the Geekologie message boards, but I'm not sure if I'm the cursor or the spider...

  • Bling Nye

    I was going to join Mensa but then remembered I'm not dumb enough to pay money to say I'm smart enough to be in Mensa.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: everybody needs a hobby, experiment, having a great time, interesting, oh sure this guy is helping spiders through mazes and i can't even get somebody to hold my hand crossing the street, so that's what that looks like, spider, video, wtf is going on hereE?
Previous Post