Man Gets Dragged Across Lawn, Driveway, Street Trying To Stop His Runaway Boat Trailer

This is a video from Caringbah, New South Wales, Australia, of a man trying to stop his runaway boat by hanging onto the trailer coupler for dear life. Some more info while I keep hitting the sing button on my Big Mouth Billy Bass until a coworker threatens to fight me and I accept, but only if it's with open staplers in our hands. First to land six staples in their opponent wins:

"After a huge day at work, Simmo rushed to pick up his beloved Trailcraft fishing boat from the marine mechanic before it closed. Exhausted he arrived home and was checking everything out. Having seen the mechanic used the trailer hand brake, he dismissed his usual routine of chain and chocks. The instant he released the chain the boat took off. Now, there was no way on earth he was going to lose his boat. So he held on for dear life, managing to steer it to safety. He came off worse for wear after kissing the bitumen, but his beloved boat respected his effort and is ready for the next fishing adventure."

Ahahahaha, but was he really steering it? Maybe? And did he really stop it, or was that the curb? Whatever the case, I still admire this man's commitment to being dragged across asphalt, and I could really use somebody like him to join my neighborhood stunt spectacular this year. Well sir -- what do you say? "I'd rather be fishin'." I hear you, but what if I told you several of your stunts will include A SHARK-FILLED POOL?! You sleep on it. Also probably on your left side for a while because I imagine the right looks like beef jerky right about now.

