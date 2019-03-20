Man Backs SUV Through Doors Of Closed Beer Store To Steal Three Beers

March 20, 2019

delco-beer-run.jpg

Because there aren't any walls strong enough (until jail) to keep this man away from a few after-hours brewskis, this is some surveillance footage from a Delaware County (Delco), Pennsylvania beer distributor of a man backing his SUV through the store's doors, then proceeding to steal three tallboys and leaving, a move that will now and forever be known as a Delco beer run.

Keep going the video while I speculate if he was apprehended two hours later while crawling back through the mess he made for more cold ones.

Thanks to MSA, who informed me Delco operates by its own rules and I can only assume Closet Nerd would agree.

  • Closet Nerd

    Delco born & raised!!!!!!!!
    We do operate by our own rules.
    I don't know how to put this but, we're kind of a big deal.

  • Douchy McDouche

    If it was three bottles of whiskey this would be somewhat justifiable. But 3 beers?

  • Deksam

    Take what you drink, drink what you take. It is just simple manners.

  • Talon184

    The first step is admitting that you have a problem...

  • Wooder

    An hour later he came back for the nachos and dip...the store now has a drive through.

  • Michael Knight

    and i thought i had a drinking problem....

  • Ollie Williams

    You do. We've been meaning to talk to you about that.

