Making An Entrance: Man Interrupts Ceremony By Falling Through Glass Door

March 7, 2019

This is a short video from China of a man interrupting a ceremony by accidentally smashing through a glass door. I said in the title he's making an entrance, but he's ALSO making an exit. How about that?! He's also making it hard to pay attention to the ceremony, which, at least in my mind, was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building's new glass doors.

Keep going for the video (complete with slow motion) while I relive all the times I've fallen off the stage at graduations.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees as boring as that ceremony might have been, nobody is gonna forget about it now.

Strangely Satisfying: Watching A High-Pressure Carpet Cleaner Blast The Grime Out Of A Diner's Carpet

Previous Story

What A Time To Be Alive: A Sandwich Grill For Use In The Microwave

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Asian Superman accidentally reveals himself on live TV. Avoids paying for the door by flying away.

  • Corky McButterpants

    He's just bringin' the 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕤!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bash smash crash!, breaking things, ceremony, glass, it's cool guys i'm here now, livening things up a bit, making an entrance, making an exit, smashing things, that wasn't supposed to happen, use the side door next time can't you see we're doing something out here?!, video, wait for me!, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post