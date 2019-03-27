Just Give Me A Key Fob Already: Failed Tech Demo Of Unlock Car Door With Phone

Maybe if we both hold it.

This is a tech demo of some app that allegedly unlock the doors of your vehicle by holding your phone near the handle, although it doesn't actually work in this video, despite 25 seconds of trying. Personally, I'd be cool with a key fob, but that would be an upgrade for me because I've never actually owned a car that didn't require sticking the key in a hole. Can you imagine if you'd been the person responsible for this tech demo? All those people and cameras and it doesn't work? I'd probably want to go bury my head in the sand. "Like an ostrich?" What? Ostriches don't actually bury their heads in the sand, it just looks like they are when they're turning the eggs in their nest holes they've dug. No...I'd want to go bury my head in the sand like somebody ready to suffocate.

Keep going for the video, which is pretty much 25 seconds of the image above.

Unlocking your €100,000 car is now easier than ever pic.twitter.com/3hSs9pswoO — Alex+ 📉 (@somospostpc) March 26, 2019

