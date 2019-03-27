Just Give Me A Key Fob Already: Failed Tech Demo Of Unlock Car Door With Phone

March 27, 2019

unlock-car-door-with-phone-fail.jpg

Maybe if we both hold it.

This is a tech demo of some app that allegedly unlock the doors of your vehicle by holding your phone near the handle, although it doesn't actually work in this video, despite 25 seconds of trying. Personally, I'd be cool with a key fob, but that would be an upgrade for me because I've never actually owned a car that didn't require sticking the key in a hole. Can you imagine if you'd been the person responsible for this tech demo? All those people and cameras and it doesn't work? I'd probably want to go bury my head in the sand. "Like an ostrich?" What? Ostriches don't actually bury their heads in the sand, it just looks like they are when they're turning the eggs in their nest holes they've dug. No...I'd want to go bury my head in the sand like somebody ready to suffocate.

Keep going for the video, which is pretty much 25 seconds of the image above.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees they really should have had a backup plan, even if it was somebody lying in the seat and opening the door by hand.

  • Do we... do we really have to do this? This is the darkest timeline. What if we focused on actually doing things with our technology instead of focusing all of our effort as a species into integrating everything with our smartphones?

  • Jenness

    For 100k Euros I don't want to lift a finger. The car needs facial recognition like my iPhone and a robotic face in the seat to eat me out.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    I'm with Doog, that was one of the more Left Field things I've heard you say, lmao!

  • Doog

    That escalated quickly and unexpectedly, but I think you're onto something here.

  • Munihausen

    I'll take my key fob and have one less thing to do / gesture to perform, thanks.

    Mobile phones are saturated. Why not make them out of granola, so I could eat them if I was hungry? We need a new type device. Google Glass wasn't it.

  • Doog

    I had really hoped Google Glass would be it. The amount of awesome possibilities for AR and VR means something like it has to succeed at some point...right?

  • Ollie Williams

    I mean, I still have to carry around keys, so I'll just stick to the fob that unlocks my door when I touch the handle.

  • Bling Nye

    I'll stick to having my chauffeur open the door for me. Fuckin' plebs.

  • Douchy McDouche

    When you named your child "Chauffeur" everyone laughed. But it's paying off big time now.

  • I thought I was being cool naming my dog "my chauffeur", but telling people my chauffeur keeps licking his balls and shitting in the lawn isn't quite as cool.

