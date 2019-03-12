Incoming Storm Wreaks Havoc On Wedding Reception

March 12, 2019

This is a video of a recent wedding reception taking place somewhere (presumably tropical) with wide open window-walls when a powerful storm comes blowing through and starts raising some serious heck right in the middle of the conga line. I'm just trying to imagine if that had been my wedding. They say rain on your wedding day is supposed to bring good luck for a long, prosperous marriage -- but a tropical storm? The bridesmaids and groomsmen that were undoubtedly blown out to sea aside, my marriage would probably still be going strong after death do we part, and possibly for several more lifetimes. Just to be clear, that is not what 'I do'ed to.

Keep going for the whole video while I speculate why nobody bothered checking the weather.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees it's not a wedding reception unless the cake gets knocked over one way or another before being eaten.

  • Bradical Best

    its like 10,000 spoons, when all you need is a knife.....

  • Douchy McDouche

    The wedding reception was a huge success. All the guests were blown away.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Get out! No wait, stay. No wait... I'll go.

  • Damian Pinto

    its argentina.

  • Bling Nye

    Guessing this is Ariel's wedding? Poseidon objects to this marriage!

