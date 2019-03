These are several shots of the 'Le Chiquito' bag from French design house Jacquemus. It costs $500 and really isn't big enough to hold anything but an owner's taste and decency. I really don't get it, and I don't think I want to. I'm afraid that if I did get it, I really wouldn't like the person I've become. "You mean filthy rich and frivolous?" Please explain it to me, I have to understand.

Keep going for several more shots, the best of which is a model walking down the runway with the bag.

Thanks to v, who agrees Barbie did it first.