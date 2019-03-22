I Am Into This: The Astronaut Spacewalk Lamp

March 22, 2019

astronaut-lamp-1.jpg

This is the $30 Astronaut Lamp designed by Paladone and available from ThinkGeek. Sure it's not the most realistic astronaut lamp I've ever seen (that moon isn't even cheese and is completely out of proportion!) but it will still certainly add a little SPACE FLAVOR to any room. And you know how I feel about space flavor. "You love it even more than ranch." Haha, well let's not get crazy but yes it's up there, top five at least. Now, as an accomplished space ranger myself, I'd now like to open the floor to space related questions. You sir -- there with the hat. "I wasn't raising my hand." What's it like making love in zero gravity? Good question. And let me tell you -- way cooler than making love underwater. "Ursula?" Oh I'm sorry I thought you weren't asking questions.

Keep going for one more shot with the lights on, a gif of the astronaut moonwalking, and a video unboxing from the company that makes it.

astronaut-lamp-2.jpg

Thanks to Ryan MN, who agrees every room needs a little space in it.

Woman Recording Video Birthday Message On Phone Pulls Out Of Parking Spot, Immediately Gets In Fender Bender

Previous Story

Man Gets Dragged Across Lawn, Driveway, Street Trying To Stop His Runaway Boat Trailer

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Welcome to the 80s.

  • Jenness

    Waiting for the "Moon landing was fake" people to create a lego film crew and green screen "accessory kit" for this lamp

  • GeneralDisorder

    I admit, if I was some kind of lego artist I might do just that. But I'm not and I don't want this lamp no matter how cool it is.

  • Munihausen

    That would be pretty great

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: astronauts, cool, decorating, heck yeah space i love space i'm just a little terrified of it is all, i am into this, interior design, lamp, let there be light, neato, outerspace, space, space flavor, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post