I Am Into This: Stunt Plane Performs Laser And Fireworks Show Choreographed To Music

Note: Just watch the video, the gif really doesn't do it justice.

This is a video of the Scandinavian stunt plane Catwalk performing at Australia's 2019 Avalon Airshow with a fireworks and laser routine choreographed to music. I wish I could have been there to see it in real life. I especially like the part when the plane was shooting all the white sparks that made it look like it was a giant asteroid speeding to destroy earth. You can almost close your eyes and feel the earth shake beneath your feet. Or at least I think I could if my legs were long enough to reach the floor. "Your mom put you in the highchair again?" Man...you try to eat one little knife when she isn't looking.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

Thanks to Donald B, who agrees it just isn't an airshow without a plane firing lasers into the audience.