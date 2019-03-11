I Am Into This: Stunt Plane Performs Laser And Fireworks Show Choreographed To Music

March 11, 2019

Note: Just watch the video, the gif really doesn't do it justice.

This is a video of the Scandinavian stunt plane Catwalk performing at Australia's 2019 Avalon Airshow with a fireworks and laser routine choreographed to music. I wish I could have been there to see it in real life. I especially like the part when the plane was shooting all the white sparks that made it look like it was a giant asteroid speeding to destroy earth. You can almost close your eyes and feel the earth shake beneath your feet. Or at least I think I could if my legs were long enough to reach the floor. "Your mom put you in the highchair again?" Man...you try to eat one little knife when she isn't looking.

Keep going for the video, it's worth a watch.

Thanks to Donald B, who agrees it just isn't an airshow without a plane firing lasers into the audience.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    YouvYo been had, this is just viral marketing for the live-action Xevious movie.

  • kodama

    What song is that again? ¬_¬

  • Doog

    Darude - Sandstorm

    It's pretty new, most people haven't heard of it yet haha

  • Alf in pog form

    "Owwwww, my eyes!" chorused one thousand laser stuck spectators.

  • Munihausen

    Still rockin' Darude Sandstorm.

  • Doog

    Oh you've heard of it before?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Needs more Flight of the Valkyries.

  • Eric Ord

    Only craving slightly less attention than Meh talking shit about me

  • Doog

    You mean you talking about yourself?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    At around 1:15, I thought the plane was self-combusting.

  • Doog

    Honestly I did for a minute too. It almost looks like a plane in distress with fireworks, lasers, and music added.

