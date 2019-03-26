Highly Detailed Zombie And Monster And Yeti And Robot And Dinosaur Silicone Ice Pop Molds

These are the impressively detailed zombie, monster, yeti, robot and dinosaur silicone ice pop molds created by Tovolo and available on Amazon (~$11 - $16 depending on style). Each individual silicone mold is removable from the freezing base so you can mix and match styles and live this summer to the absolute fullest. Me? I don't particularly care what my ice pop looks like, just as long as *finishes pop, trips down deck stairs onto lawn, rolls both ankles* it has enough alcohol in it that it barely freezes.

Keep going for the other styles, which my girlfriend so lovingly pointed out to me "will be perfect for your butt." She gets me.

Thanks to