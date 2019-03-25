This is the trailer for and some actual footage from the Alien play that the unofficial drama club of New Jersey based North Bergen High School performed March 19th and 22nd. Some more info while I continue being devastated that I missed it. "It's okay, GW." I'M INCONSOLABLE:

A student playing a xenomorph expertly creeped about on stage and in the audience in the style of the titular alien. The student wore a costume made from donated foam, a plastic skeleton from the clearance aisle, and other materials, Entertainment Weekly reported. Other characters were photographed wearing spacesuits. And the sets were reportedly crafted from donated and recycled items, including old egg-carton boxes to create a computer lab.

A Reddit thread started by North Bergen High School student Justin Pierson, 17, who was part of the sound crew, said the play flows almost exactly like the film. But these students put together their production on a relatively shoestring budget. New Bergen High School reportedly doesn't have an official drama department. The new attention from folks like MythBusters' Adam Savage and actor Paul Scheer could change that--or at least set up some of the hardworking students behind the play for promising futures in theater or production.

Oh man, it sounds like these kids are really going places. And hopefully to space to fight the aliens, because I don't wanna. I mean unless those xenomorphs were actually raging because all the humans they approached rebuked their sexual advances, in which case *donning crotchless spacesuit* leave this one to me.

Keep going for the trailer and some actual play footage, including the facehugger scene and a little xenomorph footage.

Thanks to Diane K, hairless and Jess, who can't wait for the opening night of Alien vs. Predator.