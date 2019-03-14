Headbangers At Dubstep Music Festival All Trying To Bang In Unison

This is a video from the 2018 Lost Lands Music Festival in Legend Valley, Ohio of a bunch of festival goers trying to headbang and rock the security barracade in unison. They do a DECENT job, but they would never win synchronized swimming gold with a performance like this. Was that even a song? Because it sounds like an unbalanced washing machine on spin cycle. Also, what's up with those giant dinosaur statues on stage? Those are cool, I wonder where they all now. And just what kind of drugs were these people smoking? Because *inhaling deeply* it smells like BO.

Keep going for the video while I wish I knew how to let loose and have a good time.

Thanks to RA, who agrees if you don't loose you sunglasses and some teeth, you aren't headbanging hard enough.

  • Sho Ynn

    That doesn't really look like head banging, more like whole body banging, unless the definition of head banging changed since I was a kid.. .

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's interesting that Dubstep vocals (or sampled vocals) sound like police ordering your surrender. "Drop the bass! Put your hands in the air! Do not move or I'll shoot you!".

    I'm not sure of any dubstep song that says "I'll shoot you" but I feel like there are a few. There's definitely one that says something about flaying people alive.

  • Douchy McDouche

    These people have a terrible sense of timing... and music taste.

  • Corky McButterpants

    What is this? New Lynx marketing campaign?

  • Bling Nye

    Ugh, dubstep in daylight? And what is that shit? I've had an unbalanced washing machine play better.

    Edit: And now I actually read, and see "Was that even a song? Because it sounds like an unbalanced dryer." ...great minds something something sandwiches.

  • Geekologie

    I changed it to washing machine now

  • Ollie Williams

    Did you notice how the song kind of sounds like an unbalanced washing machine?

  • Bling Nye
