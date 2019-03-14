Headbangers At Dubstep Music Festival All Trying To Bang In Unison

This is a video from the 2018 Lost Lands Music Festival in Legend Valley, Ohio of a bunch of festival goers trying to headbang and rock the security barracade in unison. They do a DECENT job, but they would never win synchronized swimming gold with a performance like this. Was that even a song? Because it sounds like an unbalanced washing machine on spin cycle. Also, what's up with those giant dinosaur statues on stage? Those are cool, I wonder where they all now. And just what kind of drugs were these people smoking? Because *inhaling deeply* it smells like BO.

Keep going for the video while I wish I knew how to let loose and have a good time.

Thanks to RA, who agrees if you don't loose you sunglasses and some teeth, you aren't headbanging hard enough.