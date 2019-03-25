Well That Was Delightful: Guy Plays Super Mario Theme On Violin At Four Different Skill Levels

March 25, 2019

mario-theme-violin.jpg

This is a well executed video of musician Rob Landes performing the Super Mario Bros theme at four different levels of violin proficiency: noob, amateur, hardcore, and elite. It really is worth a watch. FUN FACT: I took violin lessons when I was in middle school but I had to stop because-- "You kept ruining your bows?" I'm sorry, but I really feel like they should have named them something else if they can't actually fire arrows.

Keep going for the video, it's cool.

Thanks to Chauntey and hairless, for reminding me I was probably sub-noob my entire violin career.

  • tyr2180

    while hearing level 3 I wondered how level 4 could be much better. Was not disappointed.

