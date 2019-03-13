Guardian Angels: Man Walks Past Storefront Just As Brick Roof Collapses

This is a video from London, England of an anonymous man walking past the Stokey Vintage Café just before strong winds caused part of the building's brick roof to collapse onto the sidewalk. No word why the man hasn't come forward, but I can only assume it's because he immediately bought a lottery ticket afterwards and hit the jackpot. Oooooor got wrecked by a garbage truck two blocks later.

Keep going for the video while I know good and well I would have stopped to re-velcro my shoes right there.

