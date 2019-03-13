Guardian Angels: Man Walks Past Storefront Just As Brick Roof Collapses

March 13, 2019

This is a video from London, England of an anonymous man walking past the Stokey Vintage Café just before strong winds caused part of the building's brick roof to collapse onto the sidewalk. No word why the man hasn't come forward, but I can only assume it's because he immediately bought a lottery ticket afterwards and hit the jackpot. Oooooor got wrecked by a garbage truck two blocks later.

Keep going for the video while I know good and well I would have stopped to re-velcro my shoes right there.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees sometimes you just need to almost get hit by a bunch of falling bricks to remind you that you're still alive.

  • Bling Nye

    You gotta make sure to cross the velcro straps into an X.

  • Closet Nerd

    We've all seen Final Destination..... stay the fuck away from that guy!!!!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't know what Final Destination is but given the context I wasn't planning to be near this guy anyway.

  • Closet Nerd

    Neat movies. Its where a kid has a premonition that the plane he is on is going to blow up, so he freaks out, and he and 6 other kids from his class are kicked off of the plane. Then they see the plane explode mid air.
    The rest of the movie is death finding "interesting" ways to kill them because they cheated death.

    "....the survivors are killed one by one in bizarre accidents caused by an unseen force creating complicated chains of cause and effect, resembling Rube Goldberg machines in their complexity,"

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • Adibobea9

    or failed assassination attempt…

