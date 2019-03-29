Get Back To Work!: A Cat Laptop Scratching Post

This is the ~$32 Cat Scratch Laptop designed and sold by SUCK UK. The laptop features a customizable screen you can slide any picture you want into, a corrugated cardboard keyboard for scratching, and an attached fuzzy toy mouse(!). You know, whenever my cat curls up on my laptop I always joke to my girlfriend that maybe he's finally decided to start pulling his own weight around here and actually make some money for us. I mean he never is, he's usually just pulling all my keyboard keys off, but I joke about it anyways. My girlfriend always laughs, but deep down I know she hates me and wishes I'd stop.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who informed me her cat is a day trader and already lost tens of thousands of dollars.