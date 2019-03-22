German Professor Gets Observatory Painted Like A Giant R2-D2

These are several shots of the conveniently shaped (I suppose most are) Zweibrücken Observatory of the Natural Science Association, which German professor Hubert Zitt, who's "widely known for his fascinating lectures on Star Wars, Star Trek and other science fiction," had successfully transformed into a giant R2-D2 with a fresh coat of paint. Obviously, we can only hope when the aliens finally land they come to R2 looking for answers instead of making the mistake of demanding to speak with any world leaders.

