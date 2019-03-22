German Professor Gets Observatory Painted Like A Giant R2-D2

March 22, 2019

r2d2-observatory-1.jpg

These are several shots of the conveniently shaped (I suppose most are) Zweibrücken Observatory of the Natural Science Association, which German professor Hubert Zitt, who's "widely known for his fascinating lectures on Star Wars, Star Trek and other science fiction," had successfully transformed into a giant R2-D2 with a fresh coat of paint. Obviously, we can only hope when the aliens finally land they come to R2 looking for answers instead of making the mistake of demanding to speak with any world leaders.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

r2d2-observatory-2.jpg

r2d2-observatory-3.jpg

r2d2-observatory-4.jpg

r2d2-observatory-5.jpg

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees no aliens who have observed earth for even a day would ever come in peace, only planet-destroying laserships.

  • Jenness

    How many are painted to look like boobs though? Because I know there has to be a few.

  • Bling Nye

    When reached for comment, R2 had this to say, "Bwoobeedoodeedoobweedoo...bweewooooooo. Zkzizzzzzt."

  • Geekologie

    valuable addition, R2, appreciate it

