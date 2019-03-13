Fruit Loops Scented Candle That Looks Like A Bowl Of Fruit Loops, Complete With Spoon

This is the Fruit Loops scented Cereal Bowl Candle crafted and sold by Etsy seller CandlelitDesserts (my favorite kind of desserts, and not just because they often lead to sexy times, but they do, at least in my mind). Each $25 three wick candle comes in a clear glass cereal bowl, complete with a metal spoon and wax bits that look like floating Fruit Loops. Admittedly, a very cute and clever design, but if I'm going to buy a novelty cereal scented candle, you better believe it's gonna be-- "CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH." Get over here and give me a big sloppy kiss, you! And lick the milk out of my beard while you're at it.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who agrees somebody needs to make a candle that smells like burning hair if they haven't already.