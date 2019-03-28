The Forever 21 USPS Fashion Collection

Because kids these days love the snail mails, this is the United States Postal Service collection available from Forever 21 (I can't wait for the UPS and Fed-Ex collections!). The very moderately priced tops and bottoms include such USPS classics as 'Priority' and 'Express'. FUN FACT: I actually met a friend's kid over the weekend who thought the USPS was invented specifically for Amazon deliveries. Can you believe that? So young and already so bright. Now if you'll excuse me-- "You have some crop tops to buy." *patting belly* A tan tummy is a happy tummy.

Thanks to B, who agrees if they actually took the collaboration seriously this entire collection would be made out of tape and cardboard.