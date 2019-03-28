The Forever 21 USPS Fashion Collection

March 28, 2019

forever-21-usps-collection.jpg

Because kids these days love the snail mails, this is the United States Postal Service collection available from Forever 21 (I can't wait for the UPS and Fed-Ex collections!). The very moderately priced tops and bottoms include such USPS classics as 'Priority' and 'Express'. FUN FACT: I actually met a friend's kid over the weekend who thought the USPS was invented specifically for Amazon deliveries. Can you believe that? So young and already so bright. Now if you'll excuse me-- "You have some crop tops to buy." *patting belly* A tan tummy is a happy tummy.

Thanks to B, who agrees if they actually took the collaboration seriously this entire collection would be made out of tape and cardboard.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    (facepalms)

  • Munihausen

    Priority indeed.

  • sizzlepants

    I initially thought this was the reverse and an attempt by the postal service to get people to send mail again by making the stamps hot.

  • Ollie Williams

    I love these trends. It gives me instant access to know who I want to have zero interactions with.

