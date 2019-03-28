Recording The Speed Of Light At 10 Trillion Frames/Second

Note: picosecond= one-trillionth of a second. A picosecond is to one second as one second is to approximately 31,689 years.

This is a video of the Slow Mo Guys taking a trip to the California Institute Of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena to witness a camera there capable of recording the movement of light at 10 trillion frames per second. It's so fast you can actually witness light passing through a water bottle. Not my water bottle though -- you're not giving me light cancer just for the sake of your little video.

Keep going for the video, actual footage from camera (with water bottle composited in since the camera only records the light's movement) begins around 4:30. More footage afterwards around 11:00.

Thanks to Aaron and Lee, who both have names with side-by-side repeating vowels, which kinda blew my mind because it's a simple one.